Cardinals’ vulgar taunt after Cowboys’ Javonte Williams fumbled was caught on hot mic

The Arizona Cardinals made sure to add insult to injury after getting the better of Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams.

The Cowboys showed some signs of life in the fourth quarter of the “Monday Night Football” matchup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Following a first half in which Dallas’ lone scoring play was courtesy of a botched punt, the home team trimmed the deficit to 27-17 early in the final period.

After forcing the Cardinals to punt with 7:20 left, the Cowboys suddenly had a realistic shot at a comeback. Those dreams were dashed when Williams got tackled so hard on 3rd-and-12 at Arizona’s 37 that he coughed up the football. The Cardinals recovered the fumble then proceeded to hurl vulgar insults Williams’ way.

“Javonte’s so a–! Javonte’s so, so a–!” players were heard yelling from Arizona’s sideline.

Given how audible the message was on the ESPN broadcast, it’s clear that the trash talk came from Cardinals players.

The turnover gave Arizona the ball back with a two-score lead and just over four minutes left on the clock. While the Cardinals eventually turned the ball over on downs, they burned enough clock to hold on for a 10-point victory.

Williams finished with a respectable 83 rushing yards on 15 carries, but faltered when the Cowboys needed him most.