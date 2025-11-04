Cowboys score touchdown after Cardinals’ punt hits defender in the face

Move over, helmet catch. The Dallas Cowboys scored off a helmet punt on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cowboys were in desperate need of some positive mojo after a lethargic start to their Week 9 contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The home team trailed 10-0 after futile attempts to score on their opening two drives.

Apparently, all Dallas needed to do was quite literally to keep its head in the game. Arizona punter Pat O’Donnell had his punt from the Cardinals’ 34-yard line deflected off the helmet of defensive end Sam Williams. The ball ricocheted so violently that it ended up in the end zone. The Cowboys recovered it for a touchdown.

Cowboys block the punt and recover for a touchdown!



AZvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

— NFL (@NFL) November 4, 2025

Here’s the slow-motion replay of the blocked-punt-turned-TD.

A blocked punt off your face that turns into a TD:

The Cowboys needed all the help they could get in their ineffective first half, trailing the Cardinals 17-7. The touchdown off the blocked punt turned out to be their only scoring play before the break.

Dallas’ offense seemed to tick off a checklist of failed drives. Their four possessions in order resulted in a turnover on downs, a punt, a fumble, and a missed field goal.

In all fairness to Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey, he was tasked with making a 68-yard field goal that would have tied the NFL record set just one day prior.