Cardinals getting another major weapon back for Week 10

Kyler Murray won’t be the only one making a triumphant return for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the Cardinals are activating James Conner from injured reserve. Conner will now be able to play in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons.

The bruising multi-time Pro Bowler Conner was Arizona’s bellcow back to start the season but injured his knee during Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals and had to go on IR. A combination of sophomore back Keontay Ingram, undrafted rookie Emari Demercado, and practice squad veteran Damien Williams had to fill in, but none of those backs inspired much confidence in the run game.

Fortunately for the Cardinals, Conner is now back after only the minimum IR absence of four games. With Murray’s highly-anticipated return set to come on Sunday too, the cavalry has finally come for a 1-8 Arizona team.