Cardinals make big Kyler Murray status announcement

After several weeks of practice, the Arizona Cardinals are finally giving Kyler Murray the green light.

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon announced Monday that Murray will take practice reps with the first team this week, and will start Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons barring any setbacks.

Jonathan Gannon announces Kyler Murray will start for the #AZCardinals Sunday vs the #Falcons, IF all goes well in practice this week. Gannon says Murray will take the reps with starters this week. — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) November 6, 2023

Murray has been back in practice since mid-October after suffering a torn ACL late last season. The team has been exceptionally cautious with him, and he has yet to see any game action despite having been formally activated from injured reserve.

The Cardinals were still taking things easy with Murray last week, which is why the announcement that he will be working with starters is a big deal in itself.

There are eight games remaining on Arizona’s schedule, and Murray will presumably start them all as long as he does not suffer any further physical issues. They will be significant games for him, as the franchise is still deciding on his long-term future with the organization.