 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, November 30, 2023

Cardinals grant 3-time Pro Bowl player’s request to be cut

November 30, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
A Cardinals helmet on the bench

Aug 17, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; An Arizona Cardinals helmet on the bench during the second half of the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is expected to return to the field from a quad injury in the near future, but he will be doing so for a new team.

Ertz has been waived by the Cardinals at his request. Former star defensive lineman JJ Watt, who played with Ertz in Arizona, was the first to break the news. Watt says Ertz asked the Cardinals to cut him so the tight end can pursue an opportunity with a contender.

The news was quickly confirmed by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Ertz suffered a quad injury in Week 7 and was placed on injured reserve. He had 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown prior to being sidelined.

The Cardinals acquired Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles midway through the 2021 season. Ertz signed a 3-year, $32 million extension prior to last season. He suffered a torn MCL in Week 10 last year and missed the remainder of the season.

Ertz, 33, made three consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2017-2019. He was part of the Eagles team that defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2018. If he is healthy, Ertz could be a nice addition for a playoff contender.

Article Tags

Arizona CardinalsZach Ertz
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus