Cardinals grant 3-time Pro Bowl player’s request to be cut

Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz is expected to return to the field from a quad injury in the near future, but he will be doing so for a new team.

Ertz has been waived by the Cardinals at his request. Former star defensive lineman JJ Watt, who played with Ertz in Arizona, was the first to break the news. Watt says Ertz asked the Cardinals to cut him so the tight end can pursue an opportunity with a contender.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day… TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring. (This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023

The news was quickly confirmed by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Ertz suffered a quad injury in Week 7 and was placed on injured reserve. He had 27 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown prior to being sidelined.

The Cardinals acquired Ertz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles midway through the 2021 season. Ertz signed a 3-year, $32 million extension prior to last season. He suffered a torn MCL in Week 10 last year and missed the remainder of the season.

Ertz, 33, made three consecutive Pro Bowl teams from 2017-2019. He was part of the Eagles team that defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl in 2018. If he is healthy, Ertz could be a nice addition for a playoff contender.