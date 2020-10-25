Carlos Dunlap offered his house for sale after latest Bengals loss

Carlos Dunlap sure seems finished with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The disgruntled defensive end appeared to offer up his house to any serious buyer after the Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Cleveland Browns. Dunlap even tweeted a brief description and invited anyone to come forward with “proof of funds” if interested.

~6000 sqft city view with huge balcony. 4 bedroom. 4.5 bathroom. In one of the best school districts for sale. Do your market analysis and make me offer. Serious inquiries only with proof of funds! Owner is willing to sell furnished or unfurnished! — Carlos Dunlap (@Carlos_Dunlap) October 25, 2020

It’s rare that you see a player air his grievances this openly on social media, but Dunlap has done it consistently. It was only Saturday that he openly criticized his coaches on social media as well.

Dunlap is a proud veteran who holds the Bengals’ all-time career sack record. Despite that, he’s been demoted by his coaches and is essentially a backup on a 1-5-1 team. In that sense, it’s understandable why he’s upset. He seems almost intent to try to talk his way off the team.