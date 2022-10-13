Carson Wentz to play through injury against Bears?

The Washington Commanders will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, but they may be doing so with a quarterback who is not fully healthy.

Wentz suffered a strained biceps tendon in last week’s loss to the Tennessee Titans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. With Washington playing on a short week, Wentz has not had enough time to fully recover.

#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain suffered in last week’s loss to Tennessee, per sources. Wentz is not 100%, but he’ll start tonight against the #Bears and then try to heal up with extra rest coming off the Thursday night game. pic.twitter.com/IOlRQrrlyU — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2022

That could obviously be a concern for the Commanders, who have struggled to score points over their past three games. They averaged just 11.7 points during that stretch. Washington will also be without wide receiver Jahan Dotson and tight end Logan Thomas in Chicago.

Wentz has been inconsistent at best in the early part of the season. He enters Week 6 with 1,390 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions. Head coach Ron Rivera made some remarks this week that were interpreted by many to be a slight at Wentz, so the veteran may feel he has something extra to prove on Thursday.