Carson Wentz could start Sunday despite ankle injuries?

Carson Wentz injured both of his ankles in the Indianapolis Colts’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, and it has been widely assumed that he will miss at least one game. Perhaps that will not be the case.

Wentz was a surprise participant in practice on Friday, which puts him on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Wentz had not practiced this week prior to that, which is why the development was unexpected. The Colts gave Brett Hundley the majority of first-team reps in practice on Thursday, which many took as an indication that he could start in Week 3 over primary backup Jacob Eason.

One of the things that has held Wentz back throughout his career is his inability to stay on the field. A Philadelphia Eagles executive alluded to that with his harsh assessment of Wentz’s time with the team recently. Perhaps Wentz is prepared to play hurt to shake that reputation.