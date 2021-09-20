Carson Wentz dealing with injuries to both ankles

Carson Wentz left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with what was described as an ankle injury, but apparently the Indianapolis Colts quarterback hurt both of his ankles.

Wentz sprained both his left and right ankles in his team’s 27-24 loss to the Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. He is scheduled to undergo tests on Monday to determine the severity.

Wentz completed 20-of-31 passes for 247 yards, a touchdown and an interception on Sunday. Jacob Eason finished the game for the Colts. It’s possible that Wentz injured one ankle and was able to play through it but then had to sit when he hurt both.

One of the things that has held Wentz back throughout his career is his inability to stay on the field. A Philadelphia Eagles executive alluded to that with his harsh assessment of Wentz’s time with the team recently. Hopefully the latest injuries don’t force Wentz to miss much time.