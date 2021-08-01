Carson Wentz injury update: QB could be ready for Week 1

Carson Wentz left practice this week with a foot injury, but the Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that he will be healthy enough to play in Week 1.

Wentz, who suffered the injury on Thursday, was evaluated by a foot specialist over the weekend. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the plan is for the veteran quarterback to rest and rehab rather than undergo a surgical procedure. If all goes well, he should be cleared for Week 1.

However, Rapoport notes that Wentz may need surgery if the foot does not improve. It’s unclear how long he would be out if he is forced to go that route.

Wentz has six weeks to get healthy before the start of the regular season. It’s obviously a concern that he is in his first season with the Colts. Wentz is trying to prove he is still capable of winning games as an NFL starter and needs all the reps he can get.

Wentz arrived in Indy via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. He has been reunited Frank Reich, who served as the offensive coordinator with the Eagles when Wentz was an MVP candidate. Wentz recently explained why the trade has reignited his passion for football. The Colts are hoping he can still serve as their starter when the season begins.