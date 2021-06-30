Carson Wentz says trade to Colts reignited passion for football

Carson Wentz certainly sounds optimistic that his trade to the Indianapolis Colts is just what he needed for the sake of his career.

Wentz said his trade from Philadelphia to Indianapolis reignited his passion for football, and his up-and-down career path has readied him for this challenge.

“I really feel like I have a new passion for the game,” Wentz recently told Valley News Live, via Jonathan X. Simmons of the Indianapolis Star. “I’ve been high, I’ve been injured, I’ve been, now, benched, I’ve been traded, I’ve kinda seen a lot in five years, so whatever the game throws at me I’m ready.”

This is certainly what the Colts are hoping for. Wentz has played at a high level in the NFL before, but Wentz in 2020 bore little resemblance to the MVP candidate he was in 2017. Indianapolis is betting they can help him rediscover that form, though he might have to adjust some of his own habits to make that happen.