Carson Wentz suffers hand injury against Bears

Carson Wentz suffered a hand injury during “Thursday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears.

Wentz’s Washington Commanders were in a scoreless game with the Bears in the second quarter. Washington had the ball at their 27 for a 2nd-and-5 and Wentz attempted a pass for Cam Sims that went incomplete.

As Wentz was following through on his throw, his throwing hand hit Justin Jones.

Carson Wentz hurt his hand after this throw pic.twitter.com/GFIJYLHkAC — alex (@highlghtheaven) October 14, 2022

Wentz immediately was shaking his right hand out as it was in pain. He continued to shake out his hand throughout the rest of the half and third quarter.

Elite Wentz hand flexibility drill.

This is what all the young QBs should be doing. pic.twitter.com/mIEXeOHBKg — Joe Beldner (@JoeBeldner) October 14, 2022

Wentz entered the game with a strained biceps tendon. He ended up with a hand injury and also had his ankle taped after rolling it on a run. This all comes the same week Wentz took some criticism from his head coach.

Wentz is hanging on to the starting quarterback job … barely.