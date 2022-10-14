 Skip to main content
Carson Wentz suffers hand injury against Bears

October 13, 2022
by Larry Brown

Carson Wentz throws a pass

Carson Wentz suffered a hand injury during “Thursday Night Football” against the Chicago Bears.

Wentz’s Washington Commanders were in a scoreless game with the Bears in the second quarter. Washington had the ball at their 27 for a 2nd-and-5 and Wentz attempted a pass for Cam Sims that went incomplete.

As Wentz was following through on his throw, his throwing hand hit Justin Jones.

Wentz immediately was shaking his right hand out as it was in pain. He continued to shake out his hand throughout the rest of the half and third quarter.

Wentz entered the game with a strained biceps tendon. He ended up with a hand injury and also had his ankle taped after rolling it on a run. This all comes the same week Wentz took some criticism from his head coach.

Wentz is hanging on to the starting quarterback job … barely.

