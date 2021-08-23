Carson Wentz wants to play through injury in Week 1

Carson Wentz is back on the practice field after undergoing foot surgery, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is clearly feeling bullish about playing in Week 1.

Wentz said Monday he was ready and willing to play in the Colts’ opener even if he is less than 100 percent, as long as team doctors tell him that there isn’t much risk of aggravating the injury.

Carson Wentz asked if he'd still play at less than 100% in Week 1: "It’s gonna be up to doctors, for sure. But as long as there’s nothing I can do to injure myself, (I'll do it). I know I’ve played through a lot worse, but it’s going to come down to what the doctors say." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 23, 2021

This won’t be solely up to Wentz, of course. The Colts have to feel comfortable playing him, and they won’t feel a lot of incentive to rush him back if they don’t feel he’s ready.

Still, Wentz looked pretty sharp on video in his return to practice. Maybe his Week 1 chances are pretty good after all.