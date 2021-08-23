 Skip to main content
Monday, August 23, 2021

Carson Wentz wants to play through injury in Week 1

August 23, 2021
by Grey Papke

Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz is back on the practice field after undergoing foot surgery, and the Indianapolis Colts quarterback is clearly feeling bullish about playing in Week 1.

Wentz said Monday he was ready and willing to play in the Colts’ opener even if he is less than 100 percent, as long as team doctors tell him that there isn’t much risk of aggravating the injury.

This won’t be solely up to Wentz, of course. The Colts have to feel comfortable playing him, and they won’t feel a lot of incentive to rush him back if they don’t feel he’s ready.

Still, Wentz looked pretty sharp on video in his return to practice. Maybe his Week 1 chances are pretty good after all.

