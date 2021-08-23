Video: Carson Wentz appears to be fully recovered from foot surgery

The Indianapolis Colts initially gave a very broad recovery timeline after Carson Wentz underwent foot surgery, but the quarterback appears to be on track to play in Week 1.

Wentz returned to practice on Monday, and the Colts shared a video that showed him running and cutting in both directions. He appeared put pressure on both feet and appeared to have no limitations.

Monday but it feels like a Wentzday. pic.twitter.com/3YUPTmx4Of — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 23, 2021

That is obviously a great sign. The Colts announced on Aug. 2 that Wentz needed foot surgery and would miss anywhere from 5-12 weeks. That was three weeks ago, and Wentz is already cutting at practice.

One rival coach poked fun at the Colts over their estimated recovery timeline for Wentz. In fairness, they probably didn’t know how his foot would respond until the procedure was complete. Now that he is clearly progressing quickly, it seems safe to assume Wentz will be ready to play at the start of the regular season.