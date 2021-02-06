Report: Carson Wentz trade expected within days

A Carson Wentz trade now looks inevitable, with the Philadelphia Eagles reportedly moving toward dealing their quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Eagles are expected to trade Wentz in the coming days, with a deal possibly coming as soon as this week. The Eagles want a “Matthew Stafford package” in exchange for the quarterback, which would presumably entail multiple first-round picks.

The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts have been most heavily linked to Wentz, though other teams have at least explored the Eagles quarterback’s market. There is a belief around the league that a Wentz trade could set the market for other quarterbacks who may be traded, including Sam Darnold of the New York Jets.

Word is that the Eagles have received some pretty good offers for Wentz. The 28-year-old clearly still has believers around the league, and that makes sense — he’s a former Pro Bowler who has put up big numbers and won games within the last couple seasons.