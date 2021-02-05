Report: Eagles have received ‘aggressive offers’ for Carson Wentz

Carson Wentz had the worst season of his career in 2020, but it sounds like there are still multiple teams around the NFL who believe he can be a franchise quarterback.

Multiple reports have indicated that the Philadelphia Eagles remain open to trading Wentz. According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Eagles have received some “aggressive offers” for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Asking price is viewed as the biggest obstacle in a potential Wentz trade, so that is significant. The Eagles will have to absorb a salary cap hit of more than $30 million if they trade Wentz, which is one of the reasons they want a significant return.

The Indianapolis Colts are viewed as one of the most logical suitors for Wentz. They need a starting after Philip Rivers retired, and head coach Frank Reich is familiar with Wentz from the time he spent as the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia.

New Eagles coach Nick Sirianni last week would not commit to Wentz remaining with the team in 2021. That was noteworthy considering the team reportedly went to bat for Wentz when interviewing head coaching candidates.

For what it’s worth, one of the most respected NFL insiders in the business believes Wentz will be traded this offseason.