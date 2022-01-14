Case Keenum has cool reflection on Minneapolis Miracle anniversary

Friday marked the fourth anniversary of the Minneapolis Miracle, in which the Minnesota Vikings stunned the New Orleans Saints on one of the most memorable plays in recent NFL history. Even now, the quarterback involved in that play reminisces about it regularly.

Stefon Diggs’ 61-yard touchdown catch as time expired ranks as one of the most iconic moments in Vikings history, but quarterback Case Keenum was the one who threw the fateful pass. He shared a cool message on social media Friday commemorating the anniversary, and the veteran quarterback admitted that he still enjoys watching fan reaction videos of the play.

Happy Minneapolis miracle day. I still get a kick out of reaction videos https://t.co/WwyUe7rDcP — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) January 14, 2022

You can hardly blame Keenum for that. There are certainly some who would hate reliving that, but those people are mostly limited to the Saints and their fans.

That play is probably fated to be Keenum’s career highlight. The 33-year-old has had a journeyman career since then, struggling with the Denver Broncos in 2018 and then becoming a backup for Washington and Cleveland. He’ll always be able to hang his hat on this play though, and he’ll be remembered fondly in Minnesota because of it.

Photo: Aug 22, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) after the game against the New York Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports