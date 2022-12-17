Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed

Longtime NFL assistant coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, died in late October at the age of 38.

Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news of his unexpected death in an emotional Instagram post.

Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam served as an offensive analyst, released a statement.

“Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”

On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner released a report on Zimmer’s death and attributed it to “complications of chronic ethanol use disorder.”

Zimmer began his coaching career in 2006 as a member of the New Orleans Saints. He later made stops with the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and, of course, the aforementioned Bengals. In 2010, he earned a Super Bowl ring as a member of the Saints.

If you or someone you love has a problem with alcohol, call the SAMHSA’s National Helpline or reach out to Alcoholic Anonymous.