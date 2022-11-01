NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died.

Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed.

“I can’t believe I’m writing this. I lost my big brother yesterday. The kindest, sweetest, family loving, sports obsessed soul there ever was. I’ve felt pain like this once before but it’s been a while and I didn’t know I was able to feel like this again. My heart is shattered and it hurts so bad. I don’t know how to juggle being a mom to one year old twin boys and the grief of losing my brother so unexpectedly. I’m so lost, I’m so overwhelmed, I’m so heartbroken,” Corri wrote on Instagram.

Zimmer worked on his father’s staff as a defensive assistant in Minnesota from 2014 until 2021, when Mike was fired. Adam had been working as an offensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals this season.

Adam was an assistant defensive backs coach with the Bengals in 2013. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints prior to that.