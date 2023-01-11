Cause of death reported for ex-Super Bowl WR Charles Johnson

The cause of death for former Super Bowl champion wide receiver Charles Johnson was reported earlier this week.

North Carolina’s medical examiner’s office on Monday released its report regarding Johnson’s death, which they ruled was a suicide. The report said that Johnson died from a drug overdose that they believe was intentional. Johnson had “acute oxycodone, hydrocodone and mirtazapine toxicity” in his system at the time of his death on July 17, 2022.

Johnson was found dead at a hotel room in Raleigh, N.C. on July 17, a day after his wife had reported him missing. He had checked in to a hotel room about 6.5 miles from his home on July 15. His wife reported him missing on July 16. He was found dead in the room during a wellness check by police when he did not check out of the hotel on July 17. Johnson was 50 years old.

According to the report, in the previous week, Johnson “had been acting strange and had recently purchased a funeral and cremation service.” After purchasing the hotel room on July 15, Johnson returned to his home and left behind his wallet, keys, cell phone and vehicle before returning to the hotel room.

Johnson had no active prescriptions.

Johnson played college ball at Colorado from 1990-1993 during the height of the Buffs’ reign under Bill McCartney. He had 15 career touchdown catches for the Buffs and back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his final two years.

Johnson then was drafted No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh in 1994. In five seasons with the Steelers, Johnson had 247 catches for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played two seasons for the Eagles and closed out his career playing with the Patriots in 2001 and the Bills in 2002.

Johnson made the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 1995, though they lost to the Cowboys. He won the Super Bowl with the Pats in the 2001 season.

Johnson had worked as an assistant coach at Heritage High School in North Carolina along with some other former Steelers.