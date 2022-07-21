Former Steelers 1st-round pick dies at age 50

Former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Charles Johnson has died at the age of 50.

News of Johnson’s death was reported by CBS 17 on Tuesday.

Johnson played college ball at Colorado from 1990-1993 during the height of the Buffs’ reign under Bill McCartney. He had 15 career touchdown catches for the Buffs and back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in his final two years.

Johnson then was drafted No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh in 1994. In five seasons with the Steelers, Johnson had 247 catches for 3,400 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played two seasons for the Eagles and closed out his career playing with the Patriots in 2001 and the Bills in 2002.

Johnson made the Super Bowl with the Steelers in 1995, though they lost to the Cowboys. He won the Super Bowl with the Pats in the 2001 season.

Johnson had worked as an assistant coach at Heritage High School in North Carolina along with some other former Steelers.

Former #Steelers WR Charles Johnson died Tuesday. A first-round pick out of Colorado, he was an assistant coach under former Steelers CB Dewayne Washington at Heritage High School in North Carolina. Former Steelers RB Willie Parker and WR Tory Holt were also assistants. RIP — Neal Coolong (@NealCoolong) July 20, 2022

Here are some highlights of Johnson, including one where he caught a pass from Kordell Stewart.