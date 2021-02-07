Fans love CBS’ new scorebug for Super Bowl between Bucs and Chiefs

Fans watching the Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday may have noticed a new scorebug.

CBS introduced a new scorebug specifically for the game. The scorebug had the CBS eye logo on the left, and each section was the respective teams’ colors.

Scorebug still at the bottom but the font is bigger. I like the look. Super Bowl bug at the upper right. I guess it’s to keep the lower third clean. pic.twitter.com/XFKC2IaIn2 — Ken Fang — Wear a mask and Stay home! (@fangsbites) February 7, 2021

The new one lacks a white outline like the old one. Here is a comparison:

Here’s CBS’ newest scorebug compared to the old one#SuperBowlLV pic.twitter.com/Jf7VPGcSRw — Nathan Fry (@FrySports) February 7, 2021

Fans all seemed to love the scorebug and graphics.

I love the graphics. Love. https://t.co/qONUPj8jYN — Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) February 7, 2021

I figured @CBSSports would bring out a new scorebug. And at first glance, I like it A LOT. #SuperBowl — Zach James (@ZacharyWJames) February 7, 2021

That new CBS scorebug is clean. I like it. — Christian De Guzman (@CTDeGuz) February 7, 2021

i am stunned by how much i like this scorebug and graphic package. i always hate change! this is so good! what happened! — tryler (@tylerlauletta) February 7, 2021