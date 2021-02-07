 Skip to main content
Fans love CBS’ new scorebug for Super Bowl between Bucs and Chiefs

February 7, 2021
by Larry Brown

CBS Super Bowl scorebug

Fans watching the Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday may have noticed a new scorebug.

CBS introduced a new scorebug specifically for the game. The scorebug had the CBS eye logo on the left, and each section was the respective teams’ colors.

The new one lacks a white outline like the old one. Here is a comparison:

Fans all seemed to love the scorebug and graphics.

