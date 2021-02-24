CBS not bringing back Rich Gannon as NFL game analyst

Rich Gannon is out as an NFL game analyst for CBS.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported on Tuesday that CBS is not renewing Gannon’s contract. Gannon had been with the network for 16 years.

Gannon had been dropped on the network’s informal depth chart last year, so letting the former quarterback’s contract expire was the next progression. Marchand says Adam Archuleta or James Lofton could replace Gannon as a game analyst for CBS.

Gannon, 55, was an NFL quarterback from 1987-2004. He improbably went from a longtime backup to an eventual league MVP with the Raiders in 2002.

Gannon joined CBS in 2005 and had been an analyst for them since the season after his retirement. A few years ago, Gannon was involved in a controversy with Matthew Stafford. This past season, he was part of an LBS headline for criticizing a Romeo Crennel 2-point conversion decision.