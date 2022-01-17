CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson botches Nick Bosa’s name twice

Tracy Wolfson is a veteran reporter who usually does an excellent job on the sidelines during football games, but she received attention for making a glaring mistake on Sunday.

Wolfson was the sideline reporter for the NFC Wild Card playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. She reported on the head injury suffered by 49ers star defensive lineman Nick Bosa during the second quarter.

Both when she first reported about the injury, and then when she provided an update on Bosa’s status, Wolfson erroneously called Nick “Joey,” which is the name of Nick’s older brother.

Joey Bosa playing today??? Who has the head injury?? @tracywolfson pic.twitter.com/YXg142uJ7a — TBA (@BURNER66account) January 16, 2022

Later in the game, Wolfson provided a report on the numerous injured 49ers players and got Bosa’s name right.

People might understand a 1-time slipup since there are two Bosas who are star defensive linemen. Sometimes here at LBS we will slip up and write “John” Harbaugh when we mean Jim or vice versa. But when she made the mistake a second time in the same game, that’s when people were less forgiving and instead wondering why the issue wasn’t corrected sooner.