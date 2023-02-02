Report: CBS has 1 big concern about Tony Romo

Tony Romo has not quite been as popular among viewers recently as he was at the start of his time as a CBS Sports broadcaster. Apparently, the network is not only well aware of that, but even saw it coming.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post suggested on “The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast” that CBS executives staged an intervention with Romo last offseason to try to make sure the broadcaster was better-prepared this season. Ultimately, that effort was unsuccessful.

“Tony Romo needs to study more,” Marchand said, as transcribed by Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing. “He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work. I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this. That’s a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better.”

Romo got some criticism from one longtime sports media executive a few months ago that seemed isolated at the time, but has been echoed more recently. While many still appreciate his enthusiasm, some viewers certainly feel that his actual analysis has become less detailed and insightful.

If CBS is not happy with Romo’s work, they will have to fix it, since they are locked into paying him a lot of money for years to come.