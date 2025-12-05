Larry Brown Sports

CeeDee Lamb suffers an apparent concussion on scary play during ‘TNF’

CeeDee Lamb lying on the turf

A tough season for CeeDee Lamb appears to have just gotten even worse.

The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Lamb suffered an apparent concussion on a frightening play during his team’s “Thursday Night Football” game against the Detroit Lions. In the third quarter at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., Lamb dove for a ball in the end zone but could not come down with it.

On his descent, Lamb hit the back of his head on the turf. As a result, his hands immediately went into the “fencing position,” which is a tell-tale sign of a concussion. Here is the video.

Take a look at another angle of the play.

Lamb walked off the field under his own power but was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game by the Cowboys due to entering concussion protocol. He had six catches for 121 yards at the time of the injury.

The former NFL receptions leader Lamb missed extended time earlier in the year due to a high-ankle sprain (see the video here) and was also recently disciplined by the Cowboys because of a minor off-field incident. While playing on “TNF” means that Lamb has a few extra days to clear concussion protocol for next week, it would not be too surprising if he has to spent more time on the sidelines from here.

