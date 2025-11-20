CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens reveal why they were benched

Dallas Cowboys wide receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens were benched for the opening drive of their team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, and it turns out some of the rumors about the reason for the benching were accurate.

Lamb and Pickens remained on the sideline for the Cowboys’ entire first drive in their 33-16 Week 11 win over the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. The ESPN broadcast said Dallas made a “coach’s decision” to bench the two star wide receivers for the beginning of the game.

On Thursday, Lamb told reporters that he and Pickens went out for dinner and drinks at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night and missed curfew.

There were rumblings on social media that Lamb was spotted throwing up in the wee hours of Monday morning, but the Pro Bowl wideout said that is nonsense.

CeeDee Lamb said he & George Pickens missed curfew before the game at Las Vegas. The two were having dinner and a few drinks at @redrockcasino Lamb denied he was throwing up at the casino. He said it’s a disrespect to even suggest that. Lamb said he knows how to hold his liquor. — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) November 20, 2025

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had hinted that Lamb and Pickens were late to a team meeting, but apparently that was not the case. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said there were “a couple things” missed with the two wide receivers.

The story about Lamb throwing up on Monday morning is hard to believe, as he had a solid game with 5 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Pickens was even better with 9 catches for 144 yards and a touchdown.

After Lamb scored, Schottenheimer went over and playfully hugged his two star wide receivers. The disciplinary action clearly did not result in any bad blood.