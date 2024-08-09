CeeDee Lamb hints at frustration with Jerry Jones, Cowboys via social media

CeeDee Lamb does not seem happy with the Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones was asked about Lamb’s contract situation on Thursday, and the Cowboys owner said he does not feel a sense of urgency to work out an extension even with Lamb holding out from training camp. Jon Machota of The Athletic shared Jones’ quote on social media, and Lamb reacted to it by writing “lol.”

We’re guessing Lamb does not actually find the situation humorous. And if that message wasn’t clear enough, fans also noticed that Lamb removed “America’s Team” from his bio on X and replaced it with “Eights,” which is likely a reference to his jersey number.

#Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb removed “America’s Team” from his bio… pic.twitter.com/vy3qgXjrFZ — Ernie The Cowboys Fan (@es3_09) August 8, 2024

Jones was also asked if he expects Lamb to be with the Cowboys when the 2024 season begins. He gave a very typical response.

“I don’t expect not to have CeeDee Lamb,” the 81-year-old said.

“I don’t expect not to have CeeDee Lamb,” Jerry Jones said today when asked about his WR corps without him. Any sense of urgency? “No. Why would he say that? “I went to high school, I went to college. I don’t know why I said it but I’m just saying it.” pic.twitter.com/nP2W3pEGi3 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 8, 2024

Lamb has skipped all offseason workouts with the Cowboys and racked up more than $1 million in fines. With Thursday’s developments, it seems safe to assume he and the team are nowhere close to reaching an agreement on an extension.

Coming off a season in which he had an NFL-best 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, Lamb is in a prime position to capitalize on a wide receiver market that has exploded in recent months. The Cowboys, of course, also have another star player that they need to pay. It will be interesting to see how things play out in the coming weeks.