Reporter makes big prediction about Dak Prescott contract

How much money might Dak Prescott make on his next contract? One reporter thinks it will be a ton.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini joined “The Jim Rome Show” on Monday and was asked about Prescott’s contract situation. Prescott seems next in line to secure a contract now that both Tua Tagovailoa and Jordan Love have agreed to four-year deals with their respective teams.

Russini said on the show that she believes Prescott will become the first player to crack the $60 million per year mark.

“I believe Dak will be the first quarterback we see break into that $60 million,” Russini said.

Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) says Dak will be the first QB to make more than $60 mil per year. pic.twitter.com/d5PTRVxgB8 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) July 29, 2024

Prescott signed a 4-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys in 2021. He is entering the final season of that contract, and the Cowboys are not keen to let him go.

The Cowboys have spoke highly about Prescott and want to keep him. But they have a few situations to handle, including CeeDee Lamb’s, in addition to Prescott’s.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard talk that Prescott could crack $60 million.

The 31-year-old quarterback passed for 4,516 yards and a league-high 36 touchdowns last season, while leading Dallas to a 12-5 record in the regular season.