Chad Johnson has big plans for Bengals-Bills game

Cincinnati Bengals legend Chad Johnson will be on hand at Paycor Stadium this Monday night when his former team takes on the Buffalo Bills. And the eccentric Johnson intends to enjoy the game in a way that only he could.

Johnson not only plans to sit amongst the fans in the stands, but he plans on being rowdy.

Bengals-Bills next week on MNF, I’m going to the game to sit in the stands with the fans & heckle the Bills players during the game… 🐅 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 26, 2022

This won’t be the first time Johnson sits among the fan this season. Back in Week 1 when the Bengals took on the Pittsburgh Steelers, the man formerly known as “OchoCinco” made it a point to hide in plain sight.

With a hat and sunglasses on and towels draped over his head, it took quite some time before fans realized they were sitting among a franchise icon.

Chad Johnson told me he’s hiding with the fans. Amazing how many people have no idea it’s him. He will be watching in the crowd. Not in a suite or on the field. @ochocinco @fox19 #Bengals pic.twitter.com/foGuCasLEL — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 11, 2022

Johnson has never been shy about interacting with fans and living life to its fullest. He routinely gives out his gamer tag to engage fans in online competitions and is also renowned as a generous tipper, often signing “I love you” on his receipts. He’s even been known to rent out entire movie theaters, where he and hundreds of fans gather on a whim.

Whoever ends up sitting near Johnson on Monday night is guaranteed to have a good time. They’ll probably end up with free food and memorabilia as well.