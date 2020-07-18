Chad Kelly has a bizarre guarantee about his speed

Quarterback Chad Kelly’s NFL career hasn’t gone anywhere, but he certainly hasn’t lost faith in himself judging by one of his recent takes.

On Friday night, Kelly tweeted that he could beat every NFL quarterback in a footrace except Lamar Jackson.

Beside @Lj_era8 , I’m faster than every quarterback in the NFL, race me ! — Chad Kelly (@Chadkelly_6) July 18, 2020

This is quite the boast. It’s also probably not true in a league where Marcus Mariota, Russell Wilson, and Cam Newton have all been clocked running the 40-yard dash in under 4.6 seconds. We don’t have a comparable reading on Kelly, since he was infamously not invited to the NFL Combine in 2017 and had his Ole Miss Pro Day cut short by injury.

Kelly’s confidence is admirable. He did show some aptitude as a mobile quarterback in college, running for 958 yards and 16 touchdowns during his career at that level. But if he’s as fast as he says he is, he probably wouldn’t be stuck as the 4th-string quarterback on the Indianapolis Colts’ depth chart.