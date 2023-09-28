Chandler Jones talks about Aaron Hernandez in disturbing video

Chandler Jones has made several troubling posts on social media this week as he remains away from the Las Vegas Raiders, and he spoke about former teammate Aaron Hernandez in one of the latest.

In an Instagram live video early Thursday morning, Jones made reference to something he says happened “with Aaron Hernandez and Josh McDaniels.” He then asked his live stream viewers, “Y’all thought Chico killed himself in jail?” and began uncontrollably crying.

You can see the video below, but be aware that it contains inappropriate language:

Chandler Jones hysterically crying and making some serious allegations in regards to Josh McDaniels and Aaron Hernandez… pic.twitter.com/HlcuoH524v — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 28, 2023

Hernandez committed suicide in 2017 while he was serving a murder sentence. Jones was teammates with Hernandez — whose locker room nickname was “Chico” — in New England. McDaniels, who is now the head coach of the Raiders, was the offensive coordinator with the Patriots while both Hernandez and Jones were on the team.

That was only a portion of Jones’ lengthy Instagram live stream. He also referred to McDaniels and Raiders owner Mark Davis as “slave masters” and made several other bizarre allegations. Jones then fired off dozens of tweets, many of which were incoherent.

Chandler Jones is going off. I mean this thread of tweets is crazy… Before he claims he was hacked and they are deleted. Here it is pic.twitter.com/ryi9rufToN — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) September 28, 2023

At one point, Jones shared a screenshot that showed a direct message someone with the NFL Players Association sent him. The person encouraged Jones to reach out to the NFL’s director of player wellness. Jones replied and said the NFLPA is “a mob” that he does not trust.

Earlier this week, Jones shared some hand-written letters he wrote from a mental health facility. He said he was taken to the facility against his will.

Before the season began, Jones unloaded on the Raiders in a strange Instagram tirade. The 33-year-old claimed the Raiders had locked him out of the team facility and were trying to “provoke” him. He later tried to blackmail the team into letting him play.

Jones was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots back in 2012. He had a productive four years with the team before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2016 season. The move came not long after reports of some troubling off-field behavior.

In his first season with Las Vegas last year, Jones had 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries. He played in 15 games.