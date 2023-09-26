Chandler Jones shares bizarre allegations in notes from mental health facility

Chandler Jones has not been with the Las Vegas Raiders this season as he deals with what the team has called a personal issue, and the star pass-rusher claimed this week that he is being held at a mental health facility against his will.

Jones on Monday night shared some hand-written notes that he claims he penned after he was taken to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital by “a group of 5 to 7” people who showed up at his front door. Jones claims he was forced to take medications and injections and told by authorities that people were concerned about some of his social media posts.

First day out but I’m still aligned. pic.twitter.com/AgxZWP7U9e — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 26, 2023

“I was taken in by the Las Vegas Fire Department last week against my will,” Jones wrote. “I was injected with (I don’t know what). They said that it was a court hold and the Las Vegas Police put me on it. I haven’t done anything wrong. The police said people were concerned about me because of my posts online. I answered my front door and a group of 5 to 7 were there to put me in an ambulance where I was later injected and I asked them not to.”

Jones went on to allege that he was forced to sleep on the floor the first night and that the facility is “NOT a place for high profile athletes.” He said his brothers, one of which is UFC star Jon Jones, had to bring him “decent meals” and clothing. Jones also claimed he called Raiders general manager Dave Ziegler asking for help and if the team “had me put in here.”

Jones referred to himself as “very sane” and said he has been working out every day.

Before the season began, Jones unloaded on the Raiders in a strange Instagram tirade. The 33-year-old claimed the Raiders had locked him out of the team facility and were trying to “provoke” him. He later tried to blackmail the team into letting him play.

Jones signed a 3-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders last offseason. The two sides restructured the deal back in April to create salary cap space, so it would stand to reason that things were fine between them at the time.

Jones was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots back in 2012. He had a productive four years with the team before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2016 season. The move came not long after reports of some troubling off-field behavior.

In his first season with Las Vegas last year, Jones had 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries. He played in 15 games.