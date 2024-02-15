 Skip to main content
Chandler Jones issues apology for recent behavior

February 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Chandler Jones walks off the field

Dec 18, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) celebrates after the game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After several months of bizarre and concerning behavior, Chandler Jones has issued an apology and an update.

In a message posted to his X account, Jones wrote that he has been “dealing with some personal matters,” but is “feeling much better now.” He apologized to “anyone I may have unintentionally offended” and thanked those who had supported him.

Jones’ issues began in September, when he accused the Las Vegas Raiders of trying to “provoke” him in a confusing social media tirade. After another string of bizarre messages, he was arrested later that month and ultimately released by the Raiders. His bizarre behavior continued after that, as he demonstrated as recently as January.

Jones turns 34 at the end of the month. He was a Pro Bowl selection as recently as 2021, but it is not clear if he even wants to attempt an NFL comeback.

