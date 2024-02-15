Chandler Jones issues apology for recent behavior

After several months of bizarre and concerning behavior, Chandler Jones has issued an apology and an update.

In a message posted to his X account, Jones wrote that he has been “dealing with some personal matters,” but is “feeling much better now.” He apologized to “anyone I may have unintentionally offended” and thanked those who had supported him.

Jones’ issues began in September, when he accused the Las Vegas Raiders of trying to “provoke” him in a confusing social media tirade. After another string of bizarre messages, he was arrested later that month and ultimately released by the Raiders. His bizarre behavior continued after that, as he demonstrated as recently as January.

Jones turns 34 at the end of the month. He was a Pro Bowl selection as recently as 2021, but it is not clear if he even wants to attempt an NFL comeback.