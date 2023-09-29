Chandler Jones arrested in Las Vegas

Chandler Jones has not been with the Las Vegas Raiders this season as he deals with some off-field issues, and the star pass-rusher is now in some legal trouble as well.

Jones was arrested late Thursday night in Las Vegas for violating a protective order, according to TMZ.

Andrew Groover of NFL Media reports that Jones allegedly committed two violations of a domestic temporary restraining order.

Raiders DE Chandler Jones is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada for two violations of domestic temporary restraining order and is expected to be released later today. Jones was arrested at 11pm last night. — Andrew Groover (@APGroover) September 29, 2023

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Jones was cooperative when taken into custody.

Before the season began, Jones unloaded on the Raiders in a strange Instagram tirade. The 33-year-old claimed the Raiders had locked him out of the team facility and were trying to “provoke” him.

Jones’ social media pages have been a virtually nonstop stream of concerning behavior since. Hours before his arrest on Thursday, Jones went on Instagram live and made some bizarre allegations about Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels being responsible for Aaron Hernandez’s death. Jones also broke down crying in the video, which you can see here.

Earlier this week, Jones shared some hand-written letters he wrote from a mental health facility. He said he was taken to the facility against his will.

Jones was drafted in the first round by the New England Patriots back in 2012. He had a productive four years with the team before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals prior to the 2016 season. The move came not long after reports of some troubling off-field behavior.

In his first season with Las Vegas last year, Jones had 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and 3 fumble recoveries. He played in 15 games.