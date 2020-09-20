Justin Herbert gets surprising start due to Tyrod Taylor chest injury

The Los Angeles Chargers indicated throughout the offseason that they did not want to rush rookie quarterback Justin Herbert into the starting lineup, but the first-round pick only ended up riding the bench for a week.

Herbert surprisingly took the field as L.A.’s starting quarterback on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. While some thought Taylor may have been benched after not playing all that well in Week 1, the Chargers announced that he suffered a chest injury before the game and is questionable to play.

Taylor hurt himself at some point during pregame warmups.

The Chargers used the No. 6 overall pick on Herbert this year, but they committed to Taylor as their starter fairly early in the offseason. Depending upon how the former Oregon star fares against the Chiefs, it will be interesting to see if Taylor gets the job back.