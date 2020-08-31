Chargers coach has enthusiastic response to Earl Thomas rumors

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James is expected to miss significant time with an injury he suffered in practice on Sunday. Naturally, that has led to speculation that the team may be interested in Earl Thomas.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn says it is not happening, however. When asked about Thomas on Monday, Lynn quipped that there is no need to sign a safety since the media is always talking about how “stacked” L.A. is in its secondary.

Anthony Lynn defiantly says the #Chargers are not inquiring about Earl Thomas: "Since you guys are constantly telling me how stacked my secondary is, why the hell would I be looking anywhere else?" — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 31, 2020

James left Sunday’s practice with what is reportedly a meniscus injury. The former Pro Bowler is expected to miss time, though the Chargers have not revealed the full extent. James missed all but five games last season with a lingering foot injury after he enjoyed an All-Pro rookie season the year before.

Thomas could obviously make a major impact for whichever team signs him, but the circumstances surrounding his departure from Baltimore can’t be ignored. Many coaches will be hesitant to add him to the mix this late in the offseason, and it’s possible Lynn feels that way as well.