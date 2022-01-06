Chargers DL calls out Drew Lock over Joey Bosa trash talk

Drew Lock’s decision to trash talk the L.A. Chargers ended up aging like unrefrigerated milk. Now one Chargers player is calling him out for it.

The Denver Broncos quarterback Lock tried to trash talk Chargers star Joey Bosa in Week 17. Despite being down 20-3 at the time, Lock clowned Bosa before a snap by saying, “Yeah he’s tired.” The move did not work out so well, as Bosa immediately blew up a Melvin Gordon run in the backfield.

Drew Lock points to Joey Bosa and says “Yeah he’s tired”, Bosa then tackles Gordon for a 4 yard loss 😂 pic.twitter.com/LendoysOaE — Chargers Pulse (@ChargersPulse_) January 3, 2022

The Chargers went on to win 34-13.

Lock, who got the start for the injured Teddy Bridgewater, did not have a bad final stat line. He went 18-of-25 for 245 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions. But Denver was never really in a position to win the game, making Lock’s trash talk look foolish.

On Wednesday, Chargers defensive lineman Justin Jones spoke on Lock.

“You poke the bear, you’re gonna get mauled,” said Jones, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Lock, who is in his third NFL season, has a history of trolling the Chargers, which they likely never forgot. This time around, the Chargers made sure that they got the better of him.

Photo: Dec 8, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) walks on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports