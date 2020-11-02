Video: Drew Lock does dance after leading improbable comeback

Drew Lock is known for his fun dances on the sidelines during games, and he had a great reason to celebrate on Sunday.

Lock led his Denver Broncos to a comeback win from down 24-3 in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Broncos had a 4th-and-4 from the Chargers 18 with seven seconds left. The Chargers committed pass interference on a pass in the end zone. The pass interference penalty gave the Broncos another shot with the ball at the one.

On the final play, Lock found K.J. Hamler for the winning touchdown.

The Broncos kicked the extra point to complete the comeback and win 31-30.

After the tying touchdown, Lock was seen doing a dance.

Lock shook off an interception and finished the game with three straight touchdown passes to rally his team. The Broncos are now 3-4.