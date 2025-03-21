Video surfaces of Bill Belichick’s beach workout with girlfriend Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick recently turned heads when some photos surfaced of him taking part in some sort of beach yoga with his much-younger girlfriend, and we now have video evidence that the session was real.

Jordon Hudson, Belichick’s 24-year-old girlfriend, shared some photos on social media that showed Belichick lying on his back in the sand while hoisting Hudson up with his legs. Hudson struck several different poses while the 72-year-old Belichick supported her. You can see the pictures here.

The photos were so popular that Hudson also decided to share a video. She posted a clip on her Instagram story Thursday that gave a behind-the-scenes look at her and Belichick’s workout.

Hudson cleverly used the hashtag “#Billates.”

Hudson captioned the original photos with “#stillgotit.” That may have been a reference to her days as a competitive cheerleader, but it could just as easily have been about Belichick since he is a senior citizen.

There have been plenty of ruthless jokes about the age gap between Belichick and Hudson, but the North Carolina coach seems quite comfortable with his relationship.

Belichick and Hudson made their relationship public in June 2024, but they supposedly began dating when the six-time Super Bowl champion was still coaching the New England Patriots the year before. Very few people expected Belichick and Hudson to last as long as they have, let alone be showing off their joint beach workouts.