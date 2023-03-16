Chargers could sign ex-Kellen Moore Cowboys player?

Kellen Moore may be taking a piece of the Dallas Cowboys with him to Los Angeles.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz of theScore reported this week that the Los Angeles Chargers are among the teams to have shown interest in veteran tight end Dalton Schultz. The 26-year-old Schultz is a free agent after his contract with the Cowboys expired.

The Chargers recently hired the former Dallas offensive coordinator Moore to serve in the same role for them beginning next season. Schultz emerged as a dynamic pass-catcher in Moore’s offense, particularly in 2021 when he recorded 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. Furthermore, Schultz’s 193 targets over the last two years were the most of any Cowboys player other than CeeDee Lamb.

When it comes to the Chargers’ current tight end situation, Donald Parham is a free agent this offseason and Gerald Everett will be a free agent next offseason. While Schultz faced big criticisms late last year, he is a big 6-foot-5, 244-pound target with good hands and familiarity with Los Angeles’ new offensive coordinator. That might just be enough to get him a contract with the Chargers.