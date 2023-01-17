Chargers announce big change to coaching staff

The Los Angeles Chargers on Tuesday announced a major change to their coaching staff, and it may signal that Brandon Staley will be back with the team in 2023.

The Chargers have fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. They also terminated passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day.

It is unlikely that L.A. would have announced those moves if they were planning to fire Staley. Typically when a head coach is fired, his assistants go with him.

The Chargers said heading into Saturday’s wild-card game against the Jacksonville Jaguars that Staley’s job was safe. They then blew a 27-0 lead in one of the worst collapses in NFL postseason history. That led to calls for Staley to be fired, but Staley has since received support from veteran players.

Lombardi was hired as offensive coordinator under Staley when Staley landed the Chargers job prior to last season.

While there was plenty of blame to go around after Saturday’s 31-30 loss, this is the second straight year that L.A.’s season has ended in total disaster. It would appear Lombardi is one of the people taking the fall for it.