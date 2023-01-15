 Skip to main content
Chargers star shares thoughts on possible Brandon Staley firing

January 15, 2023
by Grey Papke
Brandon Staley wearing a headset

Oct 31, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley looks on during the second half against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley increasingly finds himself on the hot seat after a brutal playoff collapse on Saturday, but one player is willing to endorse the coach publicly.

Star defensive back Derwin James stood up for Staley on Sunday, one day after the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a wild-card loss to Jacksonville. James said Staley was “my guy” and that the locker room still supported him.

This might not ultimately matter depending on how Chargers management feels. It does not help Staley’s cause that one big-name coach has consistently been linked to the Chargers even though the job has not been open.

Staley did not exactly cause the Chargers to lose Saturday, but he had been criticized for his handling of the team’s Week 18 game. It also generally feels like the Chargers have underachieved given their talent level and the ability of quarterback Justin Herbert. Given their playoff issues, one would expect them to make a change if a clear upgrade presents itself, no matter what James thinks.

