Chargers star shares thoughts on possible Brandon Staley firing

Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley increasingly finds himself on the hot seat after a brutal playoff collapse on Saturday, but one player is willing to endorse the coach publicly.

Star defensive back Derwin James stood up for Staley on Sunday, one day after the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead in a wild-card loss to Jacksonville. James said Staley was “my guy” and that the locker room still supported him.

Derwin James says he would use his voice to help keep Brandon Staley here "That's my guy. He's put a lot into it. A lot of guys believe in him in the locker room. I definitely believe in him." — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) January 15, 2023

This might not ultimately matter depending on how Chargers management feels. It does not help Staley’s cause that one big-name coach has consistently been linked to the Chargers even though the job has not been open.

Staley did not exactly cause the Chargers to lose Saturday, but he had been criticized for his handling of the team’s Week 18 game. It also generally feels like the Chargers have underachieved given their talent level and the ability of quarterback Justin Herbert. Given their playoff issues, one would expect them to make a change if a clear upgrade presents itself, no matter what James thinks.