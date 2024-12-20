Chargers score on incredibly rare play not seen since 1976

The Los Angeles Chargers scored on Thursday on a rare play that hadn’t been seen since 1976.

The Chargers were trailing the Denver Broncos 21-10 just before halftime in their “Thursday Night Football” game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Denver had a 4th-and-12 situation from their 16-yard line with 8 seconds left in the half and decided to punt. Riley Dixon boomed a 46-yard punt to the Chargers’ 38-yard line where returner Derius Davis was back to receive. Davis had declared for a fair catch, but he was run into for a penalty.

The Broncos were called for fair catch interference, which moved the ball 15 yards to the Denver 47.

The Chargers were then given an untimed down and the option to take a snap or try a free kick. The Chargers opted for the free kick, which left Cameron Dicker with a 57-yard field goal attempt.

A rare fair-catch free kick to end the half, the first successful free kick since 1976 🤯

pic.twitter.com/PYPaPyB7BB — Footballism (@FootbaIIism) December 20, 2024

Dicker, of course, connected to make it 21-13 at the half. Fans were loving it that they got to see a free kick converted for the first time since ’76.

The reason the Chargers were given the option to try a free kick is because time had expired on the play.

Understanding the rule the Chargers utilized on the fair catch / free kick 📝 pic.twitter.com/RsHUj06jYm — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2024

The rule applies to a very rare circumstance, which is why it has hardly come into effect. But it did on Thursday night, and everyone except for Broncos fans is thankful for it.