Former 49ers All-Pro expected to join Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers staff

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be headed for a California reunion with one of his former San Francisco 49ers stars.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, former All-Pro 49ers linebacker NaVorro Bowman is expected to come aboard Harbaugh’s staff to become the Chargers’ linebackers coach. While no agreement has been made just yet, the two sides are reportedly both motivated to get a deal done.

Reunion: The #Chargers are targeting former #49ers All-Pro LB NaVorro Bowman to be their new LBs coach, bringing him back together with Jim Harbaugh, per sources. The two sides will have to come to an agreement on a deal, but the belief is it gets done. Bowman, who helped an SF… pic.twitter.com/kFWhA1RaBM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2024

From Super Bowl Live: NaVorro Bowman is expected to land on the #Chargers coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/O12pLEVT0T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2024

Bowman most recently served as a defensive analyst for the Maryland Terrapins’ football program.

Bowman was one of the best linebackers in the league throughout the early 2010’s. Bowman was named 1st-team All-Pro from 2011 to 2013 before suffering a torn MCL and ACL that kept him on injured reserve throughout the entirety of the 2014 season. Harbaugh served as Bowman’s head coach up until the former’s departure following the 2014 season.

The 49ers tried to trade Bowman in 2017 but ended up releasing him after five games played. He latched on with the Oakland Raiders for the rest of the season before ending his NFL journey.

Bowman tallied 798 tackles and 14.0 sacks throughout in 99 games played. He earned 4 1st-team All-Pro selections and 6 Pro Bowl nods.