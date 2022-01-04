Chargers-Raiders game could feature absurd playoff scenario

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders face off against each other in Week 18, both teams looking to clinch a spot in the AFC playoffs. By the time they take the field though, a truly wacky scenario could be in play.

Pro Football Network’s Adam Beasley pointed out Monday that the Chargers and the Raiders can both get into the playoffs with a tie if the Indianapolis Colts lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. That means that the Chargers and Raiders could just take turns kneeling all game and both will clinch.

The Colts, Chargers, and Raiders are all currently 9-7 with two spots still up for grabs in the AFC. A 9-7-1 finish by both the Chargers and Raiders would beat out a 9-8 finish by the Colts. Granted, the Colts are 15-point favorites against the lowly Jaguars. But Jacksonville upset Buffalo earlier in the season, so you can never assume.

Of course, it is highly unlikely from a purely competitive standpoint that the Chargers and Raiders would agree to play for a tie, even if the Colts do lose. They are division rivals and might revel in the opportunity to ruin it for the other team. But then again, not actually playing and going for the tie would essentially allow both teams to have a week off, limiting their wear and tear heading into the playoffs. The point is that it is a possibility!

In any event, the Chargers and Raiders do not exactly like each other. If the Colts, who play several hours earlier, manage to beat the Jaguars, we should be guaranteed an entertaining game between the two AFC West rivals.

Photo: Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports