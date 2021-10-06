Derek Carr responds to Joey Bosa’s ‘shook’ comment

If nothing else, Monday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers seems to have intensified a rivalry.

That continued Wednesday, with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responding to critical comments made by Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa. Bosa had said following Monday’s game that Carr gets “shook” when put under heavy pressure, and that the team knew doing so would ensure that Carr “kind of shuts down.”

Joey Bosa on Carr: "We knew once we hit him a few times, he really gets shook. And you saw on (Covington's) sack, he was pretty much curling into a ball before we even got back there. Great dude, great player…but we know once you get pressure on him, he kind of shuts down." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) October 5, 2021

Carr got his chance to respond on Wednesday. He made clear that he loves Bosa, but did admit the comments ticked him off.

#Raiders QB Derek Carr, on Joey Bosa: "I love Joey. He knows that. We've gone back and forth..talking crap. Emotional day for them…he's entitled to his opinion. Almost like he watched the game in reverse…we'll see them again." — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 6, 2021

"He did piss me off, so good job on that." – #Raiders Derek Carr, on Joey Bosa. — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) October 6, 2021

Carr is no stranger to criticism. That said, it’s obvious why this one struck a nerve. No quarterback likes to be seen as panicked or lost in the pocket. Just think of how much attention Sam Darnold got for this comment he made last year.

Carr was sacked four times in Monday’s loss. He’ll get his shot at revenge against Bosa and the Chargers when the Raiders host them in the regular season finale in Week 18.

Photo: Jeffrey Beall/Wikimedia via CC BY-SA 4.0