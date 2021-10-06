 Skip to main content
Derek Carr responds to Joey Bosa’s ‘shook’ comment

October 6, 2021
by Grey Papke

If nothing else, Monday’s game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers seems to have intensified a rivalry.

That continued Wednesday, with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr responding to critical comments made by Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa. Bosa had said following Monday’s game that Carr gets “shook” when put under heavy pressure, and that the team knew doing so would ensure that Carr “kind of shuts down.”

Carr got his chance to respond on Wednesday. He made clear that he loves Bosa, but did admit the comments ticked him off.

Carr is no stranger to criticism. That said, it’s obvious why this one struck a nerve. No quarterback likes to be seen as panicked or lost in the pocket. Just think of how much attention Sam Darnold got for this comment he made last year.

Carr was sacked four times in Monday’s loss. He’ll get his shot at revenge against Bosa and the Chargers when the Raiders host them in the regular season finale in Week 18.

