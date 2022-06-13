Report: Charissa Thompson could land new NFL broadcasting role

Amazon is still in the process of acquiring on-air talent for its inaugural season as the exclusive provider of “Thursday Night Football,” and Charissa Thompson could be added to the fold next.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reports that Thompson is the favorite to become Amazon’s on-site anchor for pregame, postgame and halftime coverage. Kay Adams, who recently left NFL Network, is another candidate for the position. NFL Network’s Colleen Wolfe is also in the mix.

Thompson has been the host of the “FOX NFL Kickoff” pregame show since 2013. She worked for ESPN prior to that.

Amazon has hired Al Michaels as play-by-play announcer and Kirk Herbstreit as in-game analyst. They also reportedly have deals in place with several former NFL players for analyst roles. Thompson would be another recognizable personality for the streaming giant’s coverage.