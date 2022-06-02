Fan favorite QB reportedly in talks to join Amazon’s NFL coverage

Ryan Fitzpatrick has decided to retire from playing in the NFL, but football fans could still see plenty of the journeyman quarterback in 2022 and beyond.

Fitzpatrick is in talks with Amazon for a “key role” this upcoming season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson shared a screenshot of a text message on Thursday that he received from Fitzpatrick. The classy gesture appeared to be confirmation that Fitzpatrick does not plan to play next season.

It is unclear what type of role Fitzpatrick would have at Amazon, which will begin exclusively streaming “Thursday Night Football” in 2022. The tech giant has already agreed to deals with Al Michaels for play-by-play and Kirk Herbstreit to serve as lead analyst.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fitzpatrick would likely be a studio analyst. Amazon also has deals in place with ex-NFL players Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch and Tony Gonzalez.

There has also been talk of Amazon trying to sign Pat McAfee for a “ManningCast”-style simulcast of “Thursday Night Football.” Perhaps Fitzpatrick could fit in there somewhere.