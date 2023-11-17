Charissa Thompson issues statement addressing her troubling admission

Charissa Thompson has received a tremendous deal of backlash after she made a stunning admission about her time working as a sideline reporter, and she has since tried to clarify her remarks.

Thompson was a guest on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon my Take” podcast episode published on Tuesday (1:27:35 mark) and admitted that she would sometimes fabricate her reports while serving as a sideline reporter. The context was about how tough the job is for sideline reporters. Thompson, who previously served as a sideline reporter, said that if a coach wouldn’t talk to her but she still had to give a report, she would make up something innocuous and claim the coach told her that.

The admission sent both fans and Thompson’s colleagues into an uproar. Other sideline reporters were irate over what the “Thursday Night Football” host said and felt the comments hurt the credibility of the entire industry.

On Friday, Thompson issued a statement via Instagram in which she attempted to backpedal. She said she has never lied about anything or been unethical.

“Ok, let’s address the elephant in the room. I have a responsibility to myself and my employers to clarify what is being reported. When on a podcast this week, I said I would make up reports early in my career when I worked as a sideline reporter before I transitioned to my current host role.

“Working in media, I understand how important words are and I chose the wrong words to describe the situation. I’m sorry. I have never lied about anything or been unethical during my time as a sports broadcaster.

“In the absence of a coach providing any information that could further my report I would use information that I learned and saw during the first half to create my report. For example if a team was 0 for 7 on 3rd down, that would clearly be an area they need to improve on in the second half. In these instances I never attributed anything I said to a player or coach.

“I have nothing but respect for sideline reporters and for the tireless work they put in behind the scenes and on the field. I am only appreciative and humbled to work alongside some of the best in the business and call them some of my best friends.”

That is a lot different from what Thompson said on “Pardon My Take.” She very clearly said she would “make up the report” and even specified that she attributed cliche quotes to coaches so she could be confident they would never be upset. Obviously, she now realizes how problematic it was to share her trick of the trade.

Thompson was even the subject of some ruthless memes during “Thursday Night Football,” so she has been getting it from all angles. She probably wishes she could have that interview back.